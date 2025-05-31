Analysts Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target at $33.67

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HP by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after acquiring an additional 183,741 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in HP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in HP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,035 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. HP has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

