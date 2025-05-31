Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34,493 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,090,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.