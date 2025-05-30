Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

