Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,361,000 after purchasing an additional 705,483 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,777,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,824,000 after purchasing an additional 379,386 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 780,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 156,903 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

