Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119,551 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,529,690. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.08.

Vistra Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $159.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.97.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

