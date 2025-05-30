Vident Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,935,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,422,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,672,000 after purchasing an additional 899,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,558,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $194.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.28.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. National Bank Financial raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.23.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

