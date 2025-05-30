Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. This represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.92.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

