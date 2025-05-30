Vident Advisory LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 77,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.18.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,510. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $214,215.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $324,567. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

