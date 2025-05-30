Vident Advisory LLC Takes $223,000 Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after buying an additional 2,479,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,818,000 after buying an additional 137,744 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,242,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,781,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 124,785 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $2,726,552.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,040,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,135,646.05. This represents a 2.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. This represents a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 147,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,741. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 0.6%

THS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.30. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.