Vident Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,161,000 after buying an additional 3,901,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after buying an additional 880,058 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,519,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after buying an additional 869,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,038,000 after purchasing an additional 780,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $80.61 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

