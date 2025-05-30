Vident Advisory LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,893,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101,834 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Valvoline by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 10,818,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Valvoline by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,221,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,439,000 after acquiring an additional 175,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.9%

VVV opened at $33.92 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

