Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281,073 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of First American Financial worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $54.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Wall Street Zen raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

