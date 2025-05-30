Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBC. KeyCorp increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.50.

NYSE:RBC opened at $364.48 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $260.53 and a fifty-two week high of $380.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.93.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

