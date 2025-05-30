Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.68 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 796.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Leidos by 510.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Leidos by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,032,000 after purchasing an additional 377,756 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.46.

Leidos Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:LDOS opened at $147.49 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day moving average is $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

