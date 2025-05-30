Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Caleres as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, Director Lori Greeley purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,700. This trade represents a 900.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caleres Stock Down 18.9%

Shares of CAL opened at $13.28 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $446.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $614.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.93 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

