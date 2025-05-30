Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 917.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Avantor by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 32,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Avantor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,967.40. This trade represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

