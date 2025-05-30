The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of First Bancshares worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.3%

FBMS stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

