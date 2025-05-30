State of Wyoming Purchases New Position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

State of Wyoming bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GBTG stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

GBTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GBTG

Global Business Travel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.