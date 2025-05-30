State of Wyoming Makes New $34,000 Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

State of Wyoming bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $7,192,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $23,194,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 206,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $27.29 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 181.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 311.11%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

