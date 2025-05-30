State of Wyoming Acquires Shares of 2,040 TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TriMas by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,513,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,738 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,160,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,698,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 485,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 236,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 754,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shawn Sedaghat acquired 72,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $1,908,031.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,279,109.28. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $49,993.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,531.52. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,770,195 shares of company stock valued at $43,736,754 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRS shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $28.51.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

