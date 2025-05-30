Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Teekay Tankers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of TNK opened at $43.67 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.32). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $115.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 10.72%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

