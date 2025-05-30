Sentinus LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sentinus LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $139.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

