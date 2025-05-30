Sender Co & Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 398.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $139.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.