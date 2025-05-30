Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys 660 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

