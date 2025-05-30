Second Line Capital LLC Acquires 12,530 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $139.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

