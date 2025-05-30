Sculptor Capital LP Has $63.92 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 398.9% in the fourth quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVDA stock opened at $139.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

