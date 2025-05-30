Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.90.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $267.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.28. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,750. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,173,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

