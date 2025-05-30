ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,010,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,214,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 571,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 61,498.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 477,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.38. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coursera

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $79,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,659.04. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,633.20. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock worth $211,087. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coursera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.