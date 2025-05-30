Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Paylocity by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PCTY. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $246.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Paylocity Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $189.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.60.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $454.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,862,200. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.