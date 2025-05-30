Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 229,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCRX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCRX

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.