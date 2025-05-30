Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 229,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of PCRX stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
