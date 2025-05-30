NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at TD Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

