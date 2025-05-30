NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.20 and its 200-day moving average is $126.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

