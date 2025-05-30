Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,130 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $49.17 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Shane M. Okelly acquired 1,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. This represents a 75.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -17.04%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

