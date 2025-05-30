Millennium Management LLC Purchases 179,996 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,996 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Talkspace Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of Talkspace stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.79 million, a P/E ratio of 328.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

Talkspace Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

