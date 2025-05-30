Millennium Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,361,000 after buying an additional 705,483 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,777,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,824,000 after buying an additional 379,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after buying an additional 116,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,888,000 after buying an additional 82,987 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after buying an additional 50,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.81.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

