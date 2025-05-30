Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Holdings Trimmed by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCY. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $113,252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,983,000 after acquiring an additional 165,629 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Mercury General Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.90. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

Mercury General Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.