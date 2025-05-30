Jane Street Group LLC Has $508,000 Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 137,998 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCKT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at $685,848.50. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kinnari Patel bought 21,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,837.80. The trade was a 371.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

