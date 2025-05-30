Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 739.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,135 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Innodata by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Innodata by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Innodata by 1,718.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 892,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INOD. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innodata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

INOD stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.64 million. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. Innodata’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

