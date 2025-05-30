IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in IES were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in IES by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $256.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.57. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.55 and a 1 year high of $320.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

