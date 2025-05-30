Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,427,000 after acquiring an additional 74,758 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,990,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,488,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,616,000 after acquiring an additional 62,562 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gentherm by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 157,544 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRM opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.44. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO William T. Presley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,411.01. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THRM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

