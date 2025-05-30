CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,431 shares of company stock worth $79,162,548. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CRWD opened at $458.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $474.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.