Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,277 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Liquidia were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liquidia by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Stock Up 5.8%

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $15.00 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $191,744.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,119.40. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $80,931.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 570,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,738,984.57. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,138 shares of company stock worth $450,233 in the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Liquidia Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

