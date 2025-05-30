283,207 Shares in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 283,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1,136.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Aegon Ltd. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $7.15.

Aegon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Aegon

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.