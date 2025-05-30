2,792 Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K) Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on K. Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $9,459,972.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,816,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,145,389.44. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $113,174,775. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

