Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

