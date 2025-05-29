Vident Advisory LLC Sells 422 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 39,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $3,572,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Open Text by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Open Text by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 59,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

