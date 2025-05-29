Vident Advisory LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,186 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens raised shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,703,354.20. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Payne acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,558.88. The trade was a 63.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

