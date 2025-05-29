Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 190.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,289,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,336,000 after purchasing an additional 103,440 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fastly by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,025,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,765,000 after purchasing an additional 189,667 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $35,334,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 147,458 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,098,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $36,491.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,669,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,243,119.04. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $28,098.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,545.18. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,315 shares of company stock valued at $245,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of FSLY opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $144.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

