Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 283,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SITC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $624.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

