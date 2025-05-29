Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 8,373 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 91.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $317.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.40. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.83 and a 52 week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

